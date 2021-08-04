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Mark Dice: NYC Mandates Proof of Vaccination to Buy or Sell
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123 views • August 04, 2021
(Aug 4th, 2021) Mark Dice warned long ago that COVID vaccine mandates would happen in America, and now they are here. In this video he does a wonderful job of exposing the leftest hypocrisy concerning the so called "vaccine", especially from dementia Joe.
Mark Dice YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzUV5283-l5c0oKRtyenj6Q
Order your Mark Dice "Arrest Dr. Fauci" shirt here: https://TeeSpring.com/ArrestDrFauci
Mark Dice YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzUV5283-l5c0oKRtyenj6Q
Order your Mark Dice "Arrest Dr. Fauci" shirt here: https://TeeSpring.com/ArrestDrFauci
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