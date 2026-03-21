🇮🇱🇺🇸 Israel controls US media and politics to become regional superpower – Cenk Uygur

💬 "The point of this entire operation is to get America to spend all its money and its ground troops helping Israel destroy all of their neighbors so they can become a regional and even global superpower," the US political podcaster says.



💬 “Not a single member of the mainstream media discussed why doesn’t Israel put in the ground troops?” Uygur asked.



💬 “It is forbidden to talk about!”



Is he right about how Israel has infiltrated the media? 🧐

If you can't see that these forever wars in the Middle East - Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Libya etc are about the Greater Israel project and getting the US to take out all rivals to Israel in the region, I just don't know what to tell you........

Source @TYT

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