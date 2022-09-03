Good LORD !! It Couldn't Be MORE OBVIOUS.. Thank you For the TRUTH of the WORD.. Here IT COMES ..

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MIRROR - www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?220902
We ARE In FULL SWING ...Either you Have Been Converted to Christ or Not.. The Future Has ARRIVED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!