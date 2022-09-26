CYBER SATAN

Can a malevolent supernatural entity merge with A I to cause the enslavement and extinction of humanity?

DARK SEID LYRICS (ENGLISH TRANSLATION)

The skin of my back secretes the shadow slowly,

My front side spits out some oil,

Woken up by your death.

My skin opens an invisible wound,

Takes your death in to be part of my existence.

I can still function, but I can’t take out the broken part inside my brain.

If I turn my face up to the light, you can see my lips are full of the messy ghost's fingerprints,

As they are trying to open my jaw wildly,

Cause they think I can issue an amnesty.

But they turn out to be distracted and fascinated by the stiff and white caves deep in my throat.

Those caves is full of my saliva, When the tide raises upon the moon,

They turn into tears mostly.

When the tide is out,

My thoughts die inside the caves,

Become some dark green, algae-like decorations on the stones.





I live with my ignorance,

And walk slowly, unconsciously toward the death.

All my little struggles form a quiet and stable structure like the bubbles,

Stay still on the surface of my daily life.

But maybe, our lives can be interpreted into a long-lasting sacrifice.

People surrounding you yell all the useless advice at you sincerely, with all their sweet passion.

I don’t understand who is there to be dedicated everything for,

Or what this funeral really means.

I don’t understand why it’s you to sacrifice this time,

And why rest of us are left behind and alive?

I repeatedly dream of and forget about、,

The exploded stars,

Traveling for million lightyears but no one really cares.

I die a little, get worn a little,

The fire has burn you burns me too,

I am not special; I am just a survivor.



























