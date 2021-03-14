In Depth Interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman

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Tune in to hear Dr. Andrew Kaufman share some light on viral theory and why what we’ve been taught might not be how it actually is, where we are headed with the “pandemic,” and how he is creating a healthy world around he and his kids to best ensure a thriving future.
Hosted by Alec Zeck, Dr. Tommy John, and Jo Yi MD