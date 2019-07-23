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"V For Vaccine" Protest Invades Comic-Con
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34 views • July 23, 2019
Joshua Coleman initiated a grassroots campaign to bring awareness of the dangers of vaccines to those who attended comic-con. Joshua joins Owen to discuss how the event went and how the protesters were treated by the crowd.
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