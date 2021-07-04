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Donald Trump 'bashes up Joe Biden' at latest Florida rally
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10 views • July 04, 2021
Sky News host Paul Murray says Donald Trump is "getting huge crowds" whoever he happens to go, and that he recently took aim against the current US President Joe Biden at a "huge" rally in Florida.
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