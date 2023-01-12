JUSTICE TV SHORTS: JAMES RUGOSKI "WORLD GOVERNMENT IS BEING FORMED FOR MAY 2023 LAUNCH"

JUSTICE TV SHORTS:



In this condensed episode Maggie O' Interviews Jame Roguski, the man reputed to have uncovered the immediate plans of the WHO for total world domination and the removal of bodily autonomy. The information is evidence that we have only months to stop this world government coup by the WHO. Nations must get out of the WHO as it is still non-binding--for now.

James Roguski Substack: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/100-reasons?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

WHO Draft: https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr1/WGIHR_Compilation-en.pdf

