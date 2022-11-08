Lara Logan on Child Torture & Child Rape II

Diamond and Silk interview Lara Logan on child sex trafficking, child torture, and child rape.

Since investigative journalist Lara Logan began to tell the unpopular truths of the 'elites,' they have tried in vain to cancel her! In this red pill video, Lara is again exposing the ugly truths that our enemy indulges in--child trafficking, pedophilia, adrenochrome, and Satanism!

