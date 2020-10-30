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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report: October 29, 2020
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2157 views • October 30, 2020
The best way for Subs to support this channel is to share this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
Please Like, Subscribe, Ring the Bell (Select “All” for updates). The best way for Subs to support this channel is to share this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has gone 474 days with nine of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 26 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. We see 20 of the 6-mag quake events for Weeks 27-30, following the powerful Black Star-induced electromagnetic Jolt (J), and half that number for the six following weeks (31-26). Thirty-nine of the 5-mag quakes has been exceeded only three times for the 2019-2020 orbit cycles in Weeks 18, 39, and 50 of 2019; reaching 39 only once for 2020 also in Week 18.This uptick period is projected to peak on November 17, 2020, with the Covid-19 Third Wave, and another Earth-Sun-Black Star backside-alignment quake event to initiate the final earth-change lull period for the 2020 cycle.
--
Again, everyone is encouraged to go through all the related information shared in the Top Featured Article from last week’s newsletter (#42) entitled, “CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers" (video link) that includes information about the mutagen and detention camps coming later in the timeline. Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified what appears to be the right cavern property that I expect to inspect this coming week in lieu of the LLC Board purchasing the property ASAP. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
Please Like, Subscribe, Ring the Bell (Select “All” for updates). The best way for Subs to support this channel is to share this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has gone 474 days with nine of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 26 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. We see 20 of the 6-mag quake events for Weeks 27-30, following the powerful Black Star-induced electromagnetic Jolt (J), and half that number for the six following weeks (31-26). Thirty-nine of the 5-mag quakes has been exceeded only three times for the 2019-2020 orbit cycles in Weeks 18, 39, and 50 of 2019; reaching 39 only once for 2020 also in Week 18.This uptick period is projected to peak on November 17, 2020, with the Covid-19 Third Wave, and another Earth-Sun-Black Star backside-alignment quake event to initiate the final earth-change lull period for the 2020 cycle.
--
Again, everyone is encouraged to go through all the related information shared in the Top Featured Article from last week’s newsletter (#42) entitled, “CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers" (video link) that includes information about the mutagen and detention camps coming later in the timeline. Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified what appears to be the right cavern property that I expect to inspect this coming week in lieu of the LLC Board purchasing the property ASAP. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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