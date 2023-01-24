Closing Remarks World Economic Forum The Road Ahead 1-20-23 Davos 2023
World Economic Forumhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGzCit9wqyk&t
https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2023
Closing Remarks: The Road Ahead | Davos 2023 | World Economic Forum
Speakers: Børge Brende
January 20, 202312:00–12:15CET
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.