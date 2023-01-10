Create New Account
Woke Company Fires Employee for Twitter Following Conservative on Demand of Trans Groomer
Limited Run Games fired fired their community manager, a woman named Kara Lynn, after a far-left trans activist using the name Purple Tinker demanded the company either fire Lynn because she followed conservative users on Twitter such as Ian Miles Cheong and Libs of Tik Tok, or lose their support. They can choose to keep five trans customers, or lose millions of regular people, the trans gods and groomers are once again trying to shut the public up seeking dominion over all. #limitedrungames #censorship #woke Original article: https://thepostmillennial.com/trans-activist-gets-woman-fired-from-video-game-company-for-crime-of-following-ian-miles-cheong-libs-of-tiktok-on-twitter MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

