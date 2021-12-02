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CHRIS SKY - THE MOST IMPORTANT INFO FOR THIS PLANDEMIC - CANADIANS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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715 views • December 02, 2021
⚠️MORE UP TO DATE CONTENT HERE⚠️: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0

WakeUpMirror: https://odysee.com/@WakeUpMirror:3
https://odysee.com/@WakeUpMirror:3/CS-MIIP:3
https://twitter.com/chrissaccoccia1/status/1464648419599798273

WakeUpMirror wrote:
Public health whistleblowers gives me access to the form that blocks all your health records inc vax status from government. They will kill to keep this secret. Link to form (for Canadians)

https://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/public/programs/claims_history/eda_fm.aspx

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https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3

🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥
https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/

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📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
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📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e

📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
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Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080

https://odysee.com/@ThirdEye:b/un-vehicles-qld:0
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovid
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