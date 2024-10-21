SCRIPTURES AND WALLSTREET-YOU WILL BE REPLACED

In this episode, host Carlos Cortez Jr. explores the fascinating topics of AI, transhumanism, and how new technologies are impacting our beliefs. He discusses how those in power might be using AI and technology to push their own agendas.

Carlos poses a thought-provoking question: Are they trying to replace the concept of God with artificial intelligence? Throughout the episode, he dives into how AI is becoming a part of our daily lives and what that could mean for our values and beliefs.

Listeners will find a clear and engaging discussion about the potential effects of relying on technology and the ethical questions it raises. Join us as we try to understand what the future might look like in a world shaped by AI and transhumanism.