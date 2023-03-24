Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interview with Matt Shea on Patriot Radio - 2A For Today!
20 views
channel image
The New American
Published 17 hours ago |

This week on 2A For Today, we are sharing a recent interview that I had with Matt Shea, host of Patriot Radio in Washington State. What a great chat! Make sure to add Patriot Radio to your daily freedom diet! We talked gun rights, we talked a recent mass shooting, we talked some solutions to protecting yourself from the constant encroachment of our would-be globalist overlords.


Welcome to 2A For Today!

Keywords
matt sheapatriot radiothe new americanzoe warren2a for today

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket