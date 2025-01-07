Celebrating Christmas in the Heart of El Salvador: San Salvador 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We went into San Salvador the day before Christmas Eve to enjoy the lights and Christmas activities for the kids as well as go to the National Library and the National Palace. Only just a few years ago this would not be possible, children could not be out after dark especially. Thank you Nayib Bukele!
0:00 San Salvador by day
04:51 National Library 7th floor Terrace
07:50 Guided Tour (English) of the National Palace
26:50 San Salvador by night
28:20 Outdoor ice skating rink
29:27 Santa