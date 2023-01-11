Create New Account
Ye and Alex Jones Break the Internet in MUST SEE New Interview!
Published Yesterday
Ye West live in studio with Alex Jones uncensored, unchained, raw, watch live now. Popularity: 5,785,938 views on Dec 1, 2022. Ye is masked completely and testifies that Alex Jones has been an example for others and paved the way for us to get better. Ye is Kanye West. Alex introduces Nick Fuentes and Ye. Alex asks Ye what he wants to cover today. Ye answers that God runs the world and Jesus is the life and it's time to put Jesus first (his hand on the Holy Bible).  Jesus is first in the way we run our family, our businesses and the way we run out country. Alex makes a remark that Ye is new look and Ye responds that he has been wearing a mask for a while. Mirrored

