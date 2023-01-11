Ye and Alex Jones Break the Internet in MUST SEE New Interview!

Ye West live in studio with Alex Jones
uncensored, unchained, raw, watch live now. Popularity: 5,785,938 views on Dec
1, 2022. Ye is masked completely and testifies that Alex Jones has been an
example for others and paved the way for us to get better. Ye is Kanye West.
Alex introduces Nick Fuentes and Ye. Alex asks Ye what he wants to cover today.
Ye answers that God runs the world and Jesus is the life and it's time to put
Jesus first (his hand on the Holy Bible).
Jesus is first in the way we run our family, our businesses and the way
we run out country. Alex makes a remark that Ye is new look and Ye responds
that he has been wearing a mask for a while. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.