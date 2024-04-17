⚡️⚡️⚡️APPEAL for Russell 'Texas' Bentley - You've Got My Boy there at the Moment, his call sign is 'Texas' - Don't Take Sin on Your Soul, Let This Boy Go! - ENG text

For those that don't know, Russell was taken from the Center of Donetsk on April 8th and hasn't been seen since.

This video was posted at Russell's channel, translation below text was provided by someone else:

Today is the 10th day since Russell disappeared. To this day I do not know his whereabouts. By big request, I am publishing an appeal from a comrade in arms of “Texas”, Andrey “Buryat”, regarding what happened to Russell.

*I'm adding what was posted after this video, another translation, think it's the same:

Today is the 10th day since Russell disappeared. To this day, I do not know his whereabouts.

Honoring а heartfelt appeal, I am publishing an address of Texas’ comrade in arms Andrey, call sign “Buryat”, regarding what happened to Russell.

Greetings to you, guys of the 5th tank brigade. I am Andey Buryat, my call sign is “Buryat”. I am from Buryatia. Anyway, here’s the deal. Currently you've got my dude locked up there. His call sign is "Texas". Do not commit sin. Let this dude go. God forbid he loses a single hair, I won't fucking let you live in peace. I'll fucking make you miserable. I'm from Wagner (PMC) myself, dudes. And keep in mind, there are plenty of Wagner's in Buryatia. We'll make your life miserable should he lose a single hair. Anyway, don’t commit sin. Fuck, that's my dude. Just let him go the easy way, that's all.

