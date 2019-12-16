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Victory: Facial Recognition Stopped in Two More Cities
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15 views • December 16, 2019
Mass, warrantless surveillance - a new ban in the East - and an extra push brings down a massive program in another West Coast city. Plus hackers have successfully tricked an airport and payment system running on facial recognition.
Path to Liberty: December 16, 2019
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Path to Liberty: December 16, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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