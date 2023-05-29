Tis The Season To Be On Meat

Matthew 24:45

King James Version Bible

Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord hath made ruler over his household, to give them meat in due season?

1 Peter 5:8

King James Version Bible

8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:





Hebrews 5:13-14

King James Version Bible

13 For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe.





14 But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.





Revelation 18:4 KJV Bible

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.”