Look At All The Art Graffiti 🎨 in the Sky...September 2nd 2023 5:03pm -- IOWA

49 views • September 03, 2023

To Those Who Will Listen

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

This is what I saw in the sky as I was leaving work...

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