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How to Mislead People About Misinformation
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72 views • November 01, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/01/how-to-mislead-people-about-misinformation.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211101&mid=DM1032387&rid=1309602167
https://use-p1.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/tc/howtospotcovidmisinformation/9be2c27854963bcb6cc790a20291660531a3d401/60f60dbea3f51e87c095fa95db6bc044ac2aa918e54e7c6ed62c44bb640806559386b102f4e05bccb953ee6275373fd2/stream_0.m3u8
https://drsambailey.com/
Dr. Sam Bailey of Christchurch, New Zealand, was a well-known presenter in a TVNZ health series called “The Checkup” until she was terminated for “spreading misinformation”
Bailey was able to track down what led to her being fired — someone with a background in social work reported her for spreading “misinformation” about positive reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for COVID-19
The complaint itself included inaccuracies that suggested the person did not understand the science and neglected to include any references to back up the “misinformation” allegation
It was a case of someone parroting what they’ve been told, without analyzing the real information, and trying to suppress a viewpoint that threatened their own worldview
It’s a wheel of misinformation in which official agencies are calling for misinformation to be reported and spinning its threat to the public, but no one actually defines what this misinformation is and those who go against the narrative are being targeted
Bailey notes, “… Be very suspicious when you hear the term COVID misinformation because none of the institutions actively promoting the term can define it and don’t seem too keen to engage in discussions about it”
Dr. Sam Bailey of Christchurch, New Zealand was a well-known presenter in a TVNZ health series called “The Checkup.” That is, until she was terminated for “spreading misinformation.” That word — misinformation — has been thrown around indiscriminately since the start of the pandemic, but what does it really mean? What qualifies as misinformation and who is in charge of dictating what’s misinformation and what’s not?
We’re at the convoluted point where a medical doctor can give an opinion and have it labeled “misinformation,” but how can an opinion be “wrong”? The livelihoods and reputations of countless people have been decimated based on “misinformation” while we still don’t have answers to these questions.
What Exactly Is the Meaning of Misinformation?
Bailey cites the Cambridge Dictionary’s definition of misinformation, which is “wrong information, or the fact that people are misinformed.”1 This implies that there are either incorrect statements or the person is trying to deceive others. Governments, and the corporations associated with them, are the ones most often using the term misinformation, but Bailey notes:2
“… We know from history that governments, and their associated corporations, are specialists at gaslighting not only foreign countries but also their own citizens to do all sorts of crazy things. However now they expect us to believe that whistleblowers and individuals risking their careers are the ones behind the misinformation.”
People are being censored, deplatformed and banned from social media for the crime of spreading “misinformation”, the meaning of which can change from day to day and from platform to platform.
It’s a modern-day witch hunt, whereby the U.S. Department of Homeland Security even lists promulgating “false narratives” around COVID-19 as a top national security threat, which basically puts a “domestic terrorist” target on the backs of those of us who have been identified as the most prolific “superspreaders” of COVID-19 misinformation, whatever that “misinformation” happens to be.
In the U.S., dark money group the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has accused 12 individuals, me included, for being responsible for spreading the majority of this misinformation,3 but even Facebook pointed out the absurdity of such a claim. In an August 18, 2021, Facebook report, Monika Bickert, vice president of Facebook content policy, set the record straight, and in the process, demolished CCDH’s claims:4
“In recent weeks, there has been a debate about whether the global problem of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation can be solved simply by removing 12 people from social media platforms. People who have advanced this narrative contend that these 12 people are responsible for 73% of online vaccine misinformation on Facebook. There isn’t any evidence to support this claim …
In fact, these 12 people are responsible for about just 0.05% of all views of vaccine-related content on Facebook. This includes all vaccine-related posts they’ve shared, whether true or false, as well as URLs associated with these people.”....
Also
Directing Millions to Fight an Undefined ‘Problem’
The Government Is the One With the Agenda''...
https://use-p1.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/tc/howtospotcovidmisinformation/9be2c27854963bcb6cc790a20291660531a3d401/60f60dbea3f51e87c095fa95db6bc044ac2aa918e54e7c6ed62c44bb640806559386b102f4e05bccb953ee6275373fd2/stream_0.m3u8
https://drsambailey.com/
Dr. Sam Bailey of Christchurch, New Zealand, was a well-known presenter in a TVNZ health series called “The Checkup” until she was terminated for “spreading misinformation”
Bailey was able to track down what led to her being fired — someone with a background in social work reported her for spreading “misinformation” about positive reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for COVID-19
The complaint itself included inaccuracies that suggested the person did not understand the science and neglected to include any references to back up the “misinformation” allegation
It was a case of someone parroting what they’ve been told, without analyzing the real information, and trying to suppress a viewpoint that threatened their own worldview
It’s a wheel of misinformation in which official agencies are calling for misinformation to be reported and spinning its threat to the public, but no one actually defines what this misinformation is and those who go against the narrative are being targeted
Bailey notes, “… Be very suspicious when you hear the term COVID misinformation because none of the institutions actively promoting the term can define it and don’t seem too keen to engage in discussions about it”
Dr. Sam Bailey of Christchurch, New Zealand was a well-known presenter in a TVNZ health series called “The Checkup.” That is, until she was terminated for “spreading misinformation.” That word — misinformation — has been thrown around indiscriminately since the start of the pandemic, but what does it really mean? What qualifies as misinformation and who is in charge of dictating what’s misinformation and what’s not?
We’re at the convoluted point where a medical doctor can give an opinion and have it labeled “misinformation,” but how can an opinion be “wrong”? The livelihoods and reputations of countless people have been decimated based on “misinformation” while we still don’t have answers to these questions.
What Exactly Is the Meaning of Misinformation?
Bailey cites the Cambridge Dictionary’s definition of misinformation, which is “wrong information, or the fact that people are misinformed.”1 This implies that there are either incorrect statements or the person is trying to deceive others. Governments, and the corporations associated with them, are the ones most often using the term misinformation, but Bailey notes:2
“… We know from history that governments, and their associated corporations, are specialists at gaslighting not only foreign countries but also their own citizens to do all sorts of crazy things. However now they expect us to believe that whistleblowers and individuals risking their careers are the ones behind the misinformation.”
People are being censored, deplatformed and banned from social media for the crime of spreading “misinformation”, the meaning of which can change from day to day and from platform to platform.
It’s a modern-day witch hunt, whereby the U.S. Department of Homeland Security even lists promulgating “false narratives” around COVID-19 as a top national security threat, which basically puts a “domestic terrorist” target on the backs of those of us who have been identified as the most prolific “superspreaders” of COVID-19 misinformation, whatever that “misinformation” happens to be.
In the U.S., dark money group the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has accused 12 individuals, me included, for being responsible for spreading the majority of this misinformation,3 but even Facebook pointed out the absurdity of such a claim. In an August 18, 2021, Facebook report, Monika Bickert, vice president of Facebook content policy, set the record straight, and in the process, demolished CCDH’s claims:4
“In recent weeks, there has been a debate about whether the global problem of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation can be solved simply by removing 12 people from social media platforms. People who have advanced this narrative contend that these 12 people are responsible for 73% of online vaccine misinformation on Facebook. There isn’t any evidence to support this claim …
In fact, these 12 people are responsible for about just 0.05% of all views of vaccine-related content on Facebook. This includes all vaccine-related posts they’ve shared, whether true or false, as well as URLs associated with these people.”....
Also
Directing Millions to Fight an Undefined ‘Problem’
The Government Is the One With the Agenda''...
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