© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 11. 24. 21.
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • November 25, 2021
Ep. 2636a - Time Is Running Out For The [CB], The Big Economic Push Is Coming
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
The people are waking up, 75% of Americans say inflation is affecting them and the people blame Biden. Turkey is collapsing and inflation is hitting and Apple suspended their store. The Dollar Tree is now charing 1.25 because of inflation. Supply chains are threatened by the vaccine mandate.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
The people are waking up, 75% of Americans say inflation is affecting them and the people blame Biden. Turkey is collapsing and inflation is hitting and Apple suspended their store. The Dollar Tree is now charing 1.25 because of inflation. Supply chains are threatened by the vaccine mandate.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.