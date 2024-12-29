Never forget these vaxastards (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In France people are used to saying "menteur comme un arracheur de dents" because dentists are known for assuring that their treatment will not be painful, which seldom turns out to be true. However, we should rather say "liar like a medical practitioner" when looking back at all the cheeky lies they said during the nefarious coronacircus time.