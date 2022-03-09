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11 Ukraine Bio Labs *PROOF*
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55 views • March 09, 2022
11 Ukraine Bio Labs funded by the US. The Dept. of Defense had this info on their website long ago. The Russian Army recently discovered a few of those bio labs. Nuland and Rubio brush it off as Russian propaganda (not shown) and will be reported as such by our US state run media.
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