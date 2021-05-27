5/27/2021 U.S. Intelligence Must Report On the Virus Within 90 Days

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Abstract: At a press conference, a White House spokeswoman announced that Biden had given the intelligence community 90 days to submit a definitive conclusion on the true origin of the CCP virus. She believes the Chinese government should provide more access to the Labs for international organisations.