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How to Set Up The Kratky Hydroponics Method (Tutorial)
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775 views • March 06, 2022
The Kratky Method was first published in a paper in 2009 by B.A. Kratky, and describes a beautiful method of growing plants in a non-circulating hydroponic system. It's a very simple, yet effective, way to grow plants hydroponically. Great for leafy greens like lettuce, kale, spinach, and a variety of herbs.
I've even seen people do Kratky tomatoes or Kratky cucumbers, though I haven't grown them myself (yet)!
IN THIS VIDEO
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→ Full Article: http://www.epicgardening.com/the-krat...
→ The Original Paper: http://www.ctahr.hawaii.edu/hawaii/do...
-→ 5 Gallon Bucket: http://amzn.to/2avdVgM
→ Net Pots: http://amzn.to/2aym4Pc
→ Hydroponic Nutrients: http://amzn.to/2am0B8W
YouTube : Canadian Adventurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvQUrAFbpJOH3phGXx2aCg
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I've even seen people do Kratky tomatoes or Kratky cucumbers, though I haven't grown them myself (yet)!
IN THIS VIDEO
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Other links may be affiliate links in which we receive a commission.
→ Full Article: http://www.epicgardening.com/the-krat...
→ The Original Paper: http://www.ctahr.hawaii.edu/hawaii/do...
-→ 5 Gallon Bucket: http://amzn.to/2avdVgM
→ Net Pots: http://amzn.to/2aym4Pc
→ Hydroponic Nutrients: http://amzn.to/2am0B8W
YouTube : Canadian Adventurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvQUrAFbpJOH3phGXx2aCg
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Truth Social : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineStream
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