The Hard Truth of AUTHENTIC SALVATION…

This video announces a new blog on AUTHENTIC SALVATION from the "WayFaring Gal". It is one of only two blogs (that I am aware of) that proclaim the TRUE strait gate and TRUE narrow way to salvation, the only WAY Jesus gave us.

Be sure to visit/follow her blog: WayFaringGal.com

The Bible tells us that most Christians are not saved at all. They fell for the false, EZ ways of "sinner's prayers" and "just believe," etc., the wide/broad ways that Jesus warned us about.

For a most-helpful guide to the narrow way (pdf):

https://drive.proton.me/urls/6AMSE94Y8W#W3MmC70jdCkm

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Original Video Description from the Wayfaring Gal:

"I started a blog and hope all who see this will venture there. It is a place where I have laid out what the Lord has shown me over many years about true salvation and what it means to be truly born again via the strait gate and narrow way. The blog is a work in progress, just as I am."

Many therefore of his disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is an hard saying; who can hear it? (John 6:60)

Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away? (John 6:67)

Visit Today:

WayFaringGal.com

“Enter ye in…“ (Matt 7:13-14)

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Original Video Source (posted July 12, 2022):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3ZHz6V9EDE