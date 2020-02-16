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Global Alert News - #236 - Dane Wigington
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44 views • February 16, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 15, 2020.
Dane brings us this weeks important geopolitical, and biosphere news...including the crazy plans that "scientists" continue to pump out. Plus the recent climate whiplash and nano particulates to change our atmosphere into a plasma military weather weapon.
Dane brings us this weeks important geopolitical, and biosphere news...including the crazy plans that "scientists" continue to pump out. Plus the recent climate whiplash and nano particulates to change our atmosphere into a plasma military weather weapon.
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