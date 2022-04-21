Multi + Dimensional Planetary Galactic Ascension Evolutionary Enlightenment

The energy of the new year that comes with the Lion’s Gate arrives to awaken the emerald Heart and the Tribe of Blue Fire. The Pleiadian spirits are communicating with many who are finding their minds connected to intuitions, dreams, thoughts and feelings. The ancients memories have come again with the Sirian vortex that pulls terra towards the doorway of the Sacred Feminine Heart and the twin flame of the Antarean Wisdom Mind.



Sekhmet comes with power to end the battles of humanity. Her vengeance is divine as she is the powerful lioness goddess of the Sun. She is the divine eye of Ra who has come to return civilization to the honor of the artisans and noble. The Sun has reached its solar minimum and is now awakening with the might and power to stream healing rays through the warring tribes to end the dominance of the warrior. It is the blue fire of purification that- she breathes out through her eyes. Her will is unstoppable and is obsessed with vengeance and revenge on the tribes of War. She brings pain, punishment and spills the blood of the transgressors. From her sacred temples she has called forth the priestesses of her command take away the bodies of the wicked and burn them on the altars where there blood will not stain the stones.



The secret temples burn the blue Sun flame of purification and the priestesses awaken the Ankh and open the Eye of Venus so that the fire may bring her desire to the kingdom. The lords of war shall run to the shadows but the Eye will seek them out and render the lives finished for the deed they have done and the dishonor they have brought to the gods.



The red light of desire runs with red blood and blue light which breathes out and breathes in the light body ka. Everywhere you have found the awakening light that brings you to the secret temple of invocation. The feminine goddess of initiation brings forth the sword of the angel to cut the cords that hold back the life of the new spirit.