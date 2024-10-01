Israel moving into southern Lebanon – reports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As media reports indicate that Israel is launching a ground offensive in Lebanon, the US State Department confirmed it was informed about Israeli plans to start a ‘limited operation focused on Hezbollah infrastructure’ in Lebanon, although Israel has not made any official announcement regarding the ground operation.
Earlier, Israeli PM Netanyahu accused Iran of plunging the Middle East ‘deeper into darkness and war.’
RT correspondents Maria Finoshina and Yusef Jalali report on the issue.
