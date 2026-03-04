BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
A Living Sacrifice | Studies with Stearman-MARCH 4 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
9 views • 2 days ago

In today’s message Gary focuses on Romans 12 and teaches on difference between worldly self-esteem and true humility, how spiritual gifts actually function, and why the Church is a body—not a corporation. This message will challenge the way you think about faith, service, and surrender.


https://studies.prophecywatchers.com/

http://www.prophecywatchers.com

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
