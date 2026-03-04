A Living Sacrifice | Studies with Stearman-MARCH 4 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s message Gary focuses on Romans 12 and teaches on difference between worldly self-esteem and true humility, how spiritual gifts actually function, and why the Church is a body—not a corporation. This message will challenge the way you think about faith, service, and surrender.
https://studies.prophecywatchers.com/