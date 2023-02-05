DEL’S DEBUT WITH DR. DREW

In a bucket list moment this week, Del was a guest on the Ask Dr. Drew Podcast to discuss and sometimes debate the serious problems around the COVID restrictions and mandates, and the vaccine program. Also, take a look back at the classic ‘Pertussis Monkey Demonstration’ from 2019, where Del broke down why the DTaP vaccine makes you the Big Bad Wolf.
#AskDrDrew #DTaP #BigBadLiar #BigBadWolf #DrDrew
POSTED: February 3, 2023
https://rumble.com/v288y8w-dels-debut-with-dr.-drew.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.