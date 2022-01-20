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THIS DOC ROCKS! SHE TELLS HOSPITALS AND THE CDC WHERE TO STICK IT.
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140 views • January 20, 2022
Texas: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden... She Is Putting Patients First & Questioning Hospital's Covid Narrative. She's advocating for early treatment which includes her personal success with Ivermectin and is taking legal action against Houston Methodist for their failure to share their Covid stats. Source: Free Speech Warrior.
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