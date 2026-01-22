BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
This Man Exposed the Biggest Lie in Human History...
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
231 followers
332 views • 3 days ago

He says governments aren't ancient or sacred—they're a recent scam built on fear, control, and dependency. And his argument is harder to dismiss than you'd think.


Check out this video originally on TikTok, which I then added supportive visuals and music: https://www.tiktok.com/@aurenshaelkiri88

New To My Work? Watch My Channel Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA

📧 MY OTHER LINKS: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth


In this video, he breaks down why centralized authority is illegitimate, how humans thrived for 95% of history without governments, and why "voting" doesn't equal freedom. He challenges the myth that we need politicians and bureaucrats to survive—and proves we've been trained into learned helplessness.


If you've ever questioned why we outsource our sovereignty to strangers 300 miles away, this hits different.


#Voluntaryism #GovernmentExposed #Anarchism #PoliticalPhilosophy #Sovereignty #IndividualLiberty #AnarchistPerspective #MarkPassio #LarkenRose #StatismExposed #AuthorityExposed #FreedomPhilosophy #PhilosophicalAnarchism #GovernmentCritique #SelfGovernance

truthhistoryliestatismtiktok
