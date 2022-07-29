TWIN FEMALE aka (Pure Evil) is in Travail about to BIRTH

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The Truth mirrored from Jonathan Kleck on other platforms
Quotation from original video description...."Another MUST WATCH Video to completely understand the earth and our relationship to the earth!"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/