ThePatriotNurse: EVERYTHING You Know Is About to Change The Next Cycle of History

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Posted 17February2023:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the most important informative steps for prepping based on historically informed priorities and current events. The combination of artificial intelligence, an aging population and the transition out of a Marshall-plan driven era will redefine our reality as we know it. Baby Boomers.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/