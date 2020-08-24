As COVID-1984 Accelerates Bill Gates Blames ‘Freedom’ For Spread of the Virus

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Aside from the high ‘risk money’ the US ponied up for vaccine research and development, he think the U.S. is doing a poor job overall.
Gates proceeded to directly blame the poor response on lack of preparation, but also freedom. Yes Bill Gates blamed our freedoms for the spread of the virus.
Bill Gates then went on to praise China’s authoritarian response and said, despite the fact that peoples rights were violated, China’s response was really amazing!
This is right out of the 2010 Rockefeller Lock Step document that laid out a scenario for A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership.
In this video report, we examine how we seem to be living out a scenario very similar to a Rockefeller Foundation document from a decade ago.
We also explore several examples of how what was Ince considered to be basic, fundamental freedoms are being erased in response to this current crisis.
At the end of the day, one must always ask… who benefits?
The covid-19 pandemic will be over by the end of 2021, says Bill Gates : https://www.economist.com/international/2020/08/18/the-covid-19-pandemic-will-be-over-by-the-end-of-2021-says-bill-gates
Rockefeller Lockstep Document :
https://norberthaering.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Scenarios-for-the-Future-ofTechnology-and-International-Development.pdf
Bill Gates: US fumbled coronavirus response because 'we believe in freedom':
https://www.foxnews.com/health/bill-gates-us-masks-freedom
You Can Be Jailed If You Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine Says US Attorney
https://greatgameindia.com/jailed-refuse-vaccine/
No jab, no JOB: Bosses demand the right to sack their workers if they refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8647255/No-jab-no-job-Bosses-demand-right-sack-workers-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine.html
When Teachers Call the Cops on Parents Whose Kids Skip Their Zoom Classes
https://reason.com/2020/08/17/teachers-zoom-classes-parents-child-services-coronavirus/
Australia Order To Remove Children Page 33
https://www.legislation.sa.gov.au/LZ/C/A/COVID-19%20EMERGENCY%20RESPONSE%20ACT%202020/CURRENT/2020.7.AUTH.PDF
Michigan College Will Digitally Track Students’ Movements At All Times
https://freebeacon.com/campus/michigan-college-will-digitally-track-students-movements-at-all-times/
Vaccines mandatory for all Texas students, even those learning virtually
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2020/08/05/vaccines-mandatory-for-all-texas-students-even-those-learning-virtually/
States have authority to fine or jail people who refuse coronavirus vaccine, attorney says
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/states-have-authority-to-fine-or-jail-people-who-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine-attorney-says
New York City will set up checkpoints to enforce quarantine for travelers
https://www.politico.com/states/new-york/albany/story/2020/08/05/new-york-city-will-set-up-checkpoints-to-enforce-quarantine-for-travelers-1305021
HERE IT COMES: BILL GATES AND HIS GAVI VACCINE ALLIANCE LAUNCHING AI-POWERED ‘TRUST STAMP’ COMBINING A VACCINE AND DIGITAL BIOMETRIC ID IN WEST AFRICA
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/bill-gates-gavi-vaccine-alliance-mastercard-truststamp-biometric-digital-identification-combined-with-vaccine-west-africa/
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/new-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-needed-for-anti-vaxxers-20200616-p55330.html
CDC-Promoted Training Materials Say: Quarantine CHILDREN of Sick Parents
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-promoted-training-materials-say-quarantine-children-of-sick-parents/
Scott Morrison walks back mandatory coronavirus vaccination comments
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-19/pm-walks-back-mandatory-coronavirus-vaccination-comments/12575600
Thanks to Spiro Skouras
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM15RnElRfg&;feature=youtu.be