IASIS Neurofeedback for Optimal Brain Health

In
today’s podcast, Dr. Steven Hotze discusses IASIS Neurofeedback with Jason
Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C. This is a new modality that we are offering at the
Hotze Health & Wellness Center in Houston, Texas. IASIS Neurofeedback has been
shown to provide relief from conditions typically associated with brain
dysfunction, such as anxiety, depression, sleep issues and focus and
concentration issues.
Who can benefit from IASIS Neurofeedback Therapy? People who are suffering from depression, anxiety, insomnia and who need help with cognitive optimization.
IASIS Neurofeedback:
• Stimulates neurogenesis and neuroplasticity (the ability to make new brain cells and new connections)
• Enhances or modulating existing brain cell function
• Promotes a more balanced autonomic nervous system (more “rest and digest” than “fight, flight or freeze”)
• Enhances the clearance of toxins from the brain
For more information about IASIS Neurofeedback and to schedule an appointment, call 281-698-8612.
