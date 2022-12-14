Create New Account
IASIS Neurofeedback for Optimal Brain Health
In today’s podcast, Dr. Steven Hotze discusses IASIS Neurofeedback with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C. This is a new modality that we are offering at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center in Houston, Texas. IASIS Neurofeedback has been shown to provide relief from conditions typically associated with brain dysfunction, such as anxiety, depression, sleep issues and focus and concentration issues.

Who can benefit from IASIS Neurofeedback Therapy? People who are suffering from depression, anxiety, insomnia and who need help with cognitive optimization. 


IASIS Neurofeedback:


•     Stimulates neurogenesis and neuroplasticity (the ability to make new brain cells and new connections)

•     Enhances or modulating existing brain cell function

•     Promotes a more balanced autonomic nervous system (more “rest and digest” than “fight, flight or freeze”)

•     Enhances the clearance of toxins from the brain


For more information about IASIS Neurofeedback and to schedule an appointment, call 281-698-8612. 


brain health, dr steven hotze, wellness revolution podcast

