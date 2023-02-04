Pentagon: Chinese "high-altitude surveillance balloon over central USA"

NOW - Pentagon: Chinese "high-altitude surveillance balloon... is currently over the center of the continental United States."
"The balloon is maneuverable... and has changed its course. This is a surveillance balloon," the Pentagon spokesman later added.
Pentagon says that the aircraft has a "large payload" and will probably be over the United States for a few days.
JUST IN - Pentagon: Another Chinese spy balloon over Latin America.
“We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder says.
NEW - Canada is monitoring a potential second "spy balloon incident" over its airspace.
