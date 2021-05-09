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LOGIC: Why Asian Americans Are Being Assaulted by African Americans (2021-5-9)
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70 views • May 09, 2021
Here’s the reason Asian Americans are being assaulted by African Americans, even as the media falsely tries to blame white supremacy.
Dinesh D'Souza is an author and filmmaker. A graduate of Dartmouth College, he was a senior domestic policy analyst in the Reagan administration. He also served as a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
Dinesh D'Souza is an author and filmmaker. A graduate of Dartmouth College, he was a senior domestic policy analyst in the Reagan administration. He also served as a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
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