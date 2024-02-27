A stunning turnaround from NYC Mayor Eric Adams on his Sanctuary City policy.

BREAKING: A stunning turnaround from NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is now calling for NYC’s sanctuary city law to be changed so that some illegal immigrants who commit felonies can be turned over to ICE for deportation.
During a Town Hall Meeting the NYC Mayor Eric Adams states that NYC needs to modify the Sanctuary city law so if some migrants who commit felonies should be tuned over to ICE and be deported.
🎥
@LeeroyPress
https://x.com/ViralNewsNYC/status/1762288017610244407?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.