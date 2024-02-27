Create New Account
A stunning turnaround from NYC Mayor Eric Adams on his Sanctuary City policy.
BREAKING: A stunning turnaround from NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is now calling for NYC’s sanctuary city law to be changed so that some illegal immigrants who commit felonies can be turned over to ICE for deportation.


During a Town Hall Meeting the NYC Mayor Eric Adams states that NYC needs to modify the Sanctuary city law so if some migrants who commit felonies should be tuned over to ICE and be deported.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

