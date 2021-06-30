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Urgent! Heatwave is about to be used to pull the plug on power grid...[29.06.2021]
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1010 views • June 30, 2021
4,403 views jun 29, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 77.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7xNERqTVOGU
www.acallforanuprising.com
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 77.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7xNERqTVOGU
www.acallforanuprising.com
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