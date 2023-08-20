Create New Account
Contentment is true happiness!
PRB Ministry
1Thess lesson #125. Satan wants to keep us confused and searching for happiness, it is always fleeting and hollow when we finally catch up to cosmic happiness. With God we learn contentment brings true happiness. There is a calm assurance and peace with God's happiness.

