Contentment is true happiness!

1Thess lesson #125. Satan wants to keep us confused and searching for happiness, it is always fleeting and hollow when we finally catch up to cosmic happiness. With God we learn contentment brings true happiness. There is a calm assurance and peace with God's happiness.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.