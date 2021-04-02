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NAOMI WOLF - WHY VACCINE PASSPORTS EQUAL SLAVERY FOREVER
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122 views • April 02, 2021
"The vaccine passport platform is the same platform as a social credit system."
Make sure to watch this video!
From JSF:
Naomi Wolf gives a stern warning about the vaccine passport
Despite working for Clinton, Naomi appears to be a white hat. From a very good position, status, and as a CEO of a tech firm she's saying this - avoid the vaccine passport at all cost, prevent it from being implemented ANYWHERE because once it is implemented you can kiss Western civilization away.
This is more than just a warning, she gives the details about the system, how it technically works, and exactly WHY it is total doom that must be stopped at all cost.
Naomi got de-platformed 5 times over this message alone, it's the real deal.
http://82.221.129.208/naiomi2.mp3
If the video disappears, the MP3 will still work. The MP3 will be far more mailable than a video if you want to send the entire file.
Download the video:
https://royalbookshop.com/file/MGQyMjVlYTIt
Make sure to watch this video!
From JSF:
Naomi Wolf gives a stern warning about the vaccine passport
Despite working for Clinton, Naomi appears to be a white hat. From a very good position, status, and as a CEO of a tech firm she's saying this - avoid the vaccine passport at all cost, prevent it from being implemented ANYWHERE because once it is implemented you can kiss Western civilization away.
This is more than just a warning, she gives the details about the system, how it technically works, and exactly WHY it is total doom that must be stopped at all cost.
Naomi got de-platformed 5 times over this message alone, it's the real deal.
http://82.221.129.208/naiomi2.mp3
If the video disappears, the MP3 will still work. The MP3 will be far more mailable than a video if you want to send the entire file.
Download the video:
https://royalbookshop.com/file/MGQyMjVlYTIt
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