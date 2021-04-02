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NAOMI WOLF - WHY VACCINE PASSPORTS EQUAL SLAVERY FOREVER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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122 views • April 02, 2021
"The vaccine passport platform is the same platform as a social credit system."

Make sure to watch this video!

From JSF:

Naomi Wolf gives a stern warning about the vaccine passport

Despite working for Clinton, Naomi appears to be a white hat. From a very good position, status, and as a CEO of a tech firm she's saying this - avoid the vaccine passport at all cost, prevent it from being implemented ANYWHERE because once it is implemented you can kiss Western civilization away.

This is more than just a warning, she gives the details about the system, how it technically works, and exactly WHY it is total doom that must be stopped at all cost.

Naomi got de-platformed 5 times over this message alone, it's the real deal.

http://82.221.129.208/naiomi2.mp3

If the video disappears, the MP3 will still work. The MP3 will be far more mailable than a video if you want to send the entire file.

Download the video:
https://royalbookshop.com/file/MGQyMjVlYTIt
Keywords
censorshipslaverydeplatformingnaomi wolfvaccine passport
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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