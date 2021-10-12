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School Board Claims "Governmental Immunity" As Parents Are Threatened By Biden
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11 views • October 12, 2021
We previously had Amber Redman, a wife and mother, on the program to talk about her viral school board speech in Michigan in which she gaveled the board president down to continue reading her letter, endorsed by the community. She returns to The Sons of Liberty with an update following her lawsuit and the response of the school board and their attorney is nothing short of tyrannical. She was told by the school board attorney that they have "governmental immunity" while the illegitimate Biden administration and the unconstitutional FBI target parents like Amber as "domestic terrorists."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/school-board-claims-governmental-immunity-as-parents-are-threatened-by-biden-fbi-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/school-board-claims-governmental-immunity-as-parents-are-threatened-by-biden-fbi-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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