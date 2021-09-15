An Old, Awfully Rich Monster and Convicted Criminal Wants to Vaccinate the Whole World.

The former French finance minister, previous International Monetary Fund chief, now the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde seems to be not only a financial mogul but an expert on vaccinations and climate change as well.

It's so amazing how these outlawed, untouchable criminals are such universally educated wizards.

This convicted criminal, over her role in a controversial €400.000.000 government payout, never jailed nor punished, now tells us we would all have to be vaccinated with an untested, experimental medical device of unknown composition.

Against what? The STUPID-19 virus that affects people with asymptomatic rainy noses who can easily infect the vaccinated ones?

And for what? For such scarecrows with fake 50.000 USD dentures to become our ultimate rulers?

After our and your already dead bodies, bogeymen!