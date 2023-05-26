Create New Account
NEXT TORONTO MAYOR CHRIS SKY ANSWERS QUESTIONS - WHAT IS YOUR PLAN TO FREEZE OR REDUCE PROPERTY TAX?
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday
Toronto Property Tax is OUT OF CONTROL, what will Chris Sky do about it when he is Mayor of the city?


Chris Sky is the only Mayoral Candidate BRAVE ENOUGH to face real questions. You can watch the whole interview here:


https://rumble.com/v2pjo0w-crooked-canadian-politics-and-next-toronto-mayor-chris-sky-answers-your-que.html


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY Tuesday at 9PM Toronto/New York Time - Live on www.FreedomReport.ca


news politics property taxes chris sky kevinjjohnston toronto mayor

