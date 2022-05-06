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آموزه های تمدنی اندیشکده ایرانزمین- بخش دوم، نشست پنجم
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5 views • May 06, 2022
آموزه های #تمدنی اندیشکده ایرانزمین- بخش دوم، جلسه پنجم #انجمن_مهرایران ، کلاس های همگانی یکشنبه ها- سیرتحول و فرگشت و فروگشت #ایران_زمین ، #تمدن_ایرانی و #هویت #ایرانی و #تمدن #هندوایرانی و #ابرتمدن_هندوایرانی_و_اروپایی از عصر اسطوره ها و میتخت ها تا عصر تاریخی
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