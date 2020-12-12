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Breaking: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit and Trump Bid to Undo Election Loss
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30 views • December 12, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
NewsMax (Getty)
Friday, 11 December 2020 07:11 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to Joe Biden.
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/SCOTUS/2020/12/11/id/1001161/
NewsMax (Getty)
Friday, 11 December 2020 07:11 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to Joe Biden.
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/SCOTUS/2020/12/11/id/1001161/
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